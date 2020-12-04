ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Central West End is in the process of transforming into a winter wonderland as part of the 11th annual Window Walk.
Starting Saturday, visitors can take a free, self-guided walking tour of the neighborhood.
Local designers were asked to decorate store front windows along Euclid between Lindell and Washington.
"The Central West End is one of the oldest neighborhoods dating back to the World's Fair," said Central West End Community Improvement District Executive Director Kate Haher. "Some of the history of the streets and the beautiful architecture that we have her- I mean this is such a wonderful. Truly a diverse community right in the heart of St. Louis."
All entertainers will be masked, but organizers say attendees can easily social distance and look at all the holiday-themed window displays and shop local.
