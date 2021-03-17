ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents living at the Leonardo apartment building in the Central West End say they feel like they’re prisoners in their home, as the only elevator in the building is broken and won't be fixed for months.
“I’m stuck and I can’t go anywhere without assistance or help from two to three people,” one resident said. "A lot of times it feels like I'm in prison."
Residents say their single elevator has been broken since December, leaving tenants to climb as many as nine flights of stairs. The building is owned by a company called City Wide Apartments and we found out they told residents the elevators wouldn’t be fixed until the end of 2021, saying repairs will be difficult because the building is outdated.
"I understand that things happen and there are malfunctions, but why can't anything be done for almost a year?" a resident said. "Very frustrating. It's scary."
The company sent tenants am email notifying them they could either stay in their apartments and pay reduced rent until repairs are made, allow for early lease termination, or transfer to one of their other properties.
Tenants say those options seemed fair until the company made them sign non-disclosure agreements, prohibiting them from talking publicly about the non-repairs to the elevators.
"Everybody is pretty fed up," a resident said. "What are we supposed to do?"
Residents say while the company is offering to transfer them to other properties, rent at those places are several hundred dollars more than what they pay at the Leonardo apartments.
We left several messages with the company and they have not returned our phone calls. We took residents' concerns to the state's department of public safety who oversee elevator inspections. The state says they are now looking into this problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.