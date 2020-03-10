ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An agreement between CVS Pharmacy and Schnucks pharmacy was reached Tuesday. The agreement stated CVS will buy and run 99 in-store Schnucks pharmacies across the Midwest.
The stores will be rebranded but 11 pharmacies, which have not been announced, will close and hand over prescription files to CVS pharmacies and its subsidiaries.
"We have great admiration for Schnucks and believe CVS Pharmacy can bring additional clinical services to its customers. One of CVS Health's strategic imperatives is to Be Local. By opening CVS Pharmacy locations within Schnucks stores, we're increasing access to high quality care and meeting customers where they are. Schnucks is a best-in-class grocer and we're honored to partner with them to bring our best-in-class pharmacy capabilities to their customers," said CVS Health Executive VP Jon Roberts.
All in-store changes will be rolled out within several months.
