ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A US pharmacy chain will head to Missouri to give out the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 600 nursing homes and assisted living facilities on Dec. 28.
In a press release, CVS Health said they hope to vaccinate up to 100,000 Missourians.
“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” said Karen S. Lynch of CVS Health and President, Aetna.
Health officials will make three visits to each long-term care facility to give an initial shot and critical booster to everyone. Depending on the vaccine they receive, most of the staff and residents will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit.
The pharmacy chain hopes to complete the vaccination effort in 12 weeks.
“I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health.
As of Monday, CVS Health has administered COVID-19 vaccine at more than 40,000 nursing homes and assisted living facilities nationwide.
