ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cute alert! It's always special when babies try new food. But with limes and lemons? The reaction is always priceless.
Baby Hudson tries a lime and the reaction is just, well ... you have to see for yourself!
Hudson's mom tells us he actually likes limes. The 10-month-old's silly faces and his siblings' reaction will sure make your day.
Enjoy!
