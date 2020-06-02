Local officials are seeing signs of a possible jump in gun sales since the protests and violence started. News 4 saw long lines at several gun stores Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local officials are seeing signs of a possible jump in gun sales since protests and violence started in the area.

News 4 Investigates' Chris Nagus saw a long line of customers waiting at a local store to purchase a gun and they say they are motivated because of the growing number of agitators turning peaceful protest into violence and chaos.

"I'm out here probably like everyone else want to feel protected want to secure our houses," one customer said. 

Watch the video above for Nagus' report.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.