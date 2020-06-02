ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local officials are seeing signs of a possible jump in gun sales since protests and violence started in the area.
News 4 Investigates' Chris Nagus saw a long line of customers waiting at a local store to purchase a gun and they say they are motivated because of the growing number of agitators turning peaceful protest into violence and chaos.
"I'm out here probably like everyone else want to feel protected want to secure our houses," one customer said.
Watch the video above for Nagus' report.
