Owners at JJ Twig's in Valley Park were stunned to see a couple had left a $2,200 tip for all of their employees to split.

The pizza place shared the receipt on Instagram of the $218.95 bill with the $2,200 tip.

"Covid sucks tip", the customers wrote on the receipt, along with "Best pizza + best service!"

"We're at 25 percent capacity right now, we were shut down for Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is always a huge time for restaurants," said owner Mike Gavain.

The owner's split the large tip with 11 of their employees, $200 each.

"The two people who made this generous offer to our people, they do a lot more in the community than people realize," said Gavain about the generous customers.

 

