VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A server at JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub received a surprise when customers left a $2,200 tip Sunday.
The pizza place shared the receipt on Instagram, showing the $218.95 bill with the $2,200 tip.
The customers wrote "COVID sucks" next to the tip, along with "Best pizza + best service!"
"We're at 25 percent capacity right now, we were shut down for Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is always a huge time for restaurants," said owner Mike Gavain.
The owners split the large tip among their 11 employees, giving each $200.
"The two people who made this generous offer to our people, they do a lot more in the community than people realize," Gavain said.
