SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Constance Smith-Burns needs a new fence in her south St. Louis backyard as soon as possible.
"My fence has gotten much worse. It was not like this a year ago ... my puppy here can't use his yard," said Smith-Burns.
Her pet, Benjamin, easily escapes through the broken boards. So a year ago, she called Airport Fence to replace it.
She gave the company $1,000 and says it's been a nightmare ever since.
In Maryland Heights, Preston Jones can relate. He and his wife hired Airport Fence to build a deck. He paid the company $2,000 but says the company never came back to do the job.
Both customers say they dealt with a man named Dan Cahill. But Jones says he also dealt with another employee, Cliff Cook, who took the checks.
News 4's Chris Nagus went to find Cliff, who told News 4 Jones' check was made out to Airport Fence. He said he doesn't know where Cahill is but he would like to, adding that Cahill also owes him money.
Nagus went to the last known address for Airport Fence but the business is no longer there. Court records indicate the company was sued for $3,000 by the landlord.
Nagus went to Cahill's last known address and met his ex-wife.
She told News 4, "I keep telling him to change his address" and also said she can't locate him either.
Nagus made multiple phone calls and left multiple messages with the number listed for Airport Fence but has yet to hear back.
Jones got tired of waiting around. He sued and won a $2,000 judgment, but Cahill did not bother showing up to court.
Smith-Burns also thought about filing litigation but worries it will lead to nowhere, just like all the attempts to find Cahill.
All of the customers who spoke to News 4 paid with checks up front and got nothing.
If a contractor is willing to accept a credit card payment upfront, it gives you some layer of protection because you can dispute the charges if he or she doesn't return.
