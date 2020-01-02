COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Recreational marijuana buyers are lining sidewalks to buy in the Metro East and customers are experiencing sticker shock at the high taxes that come along with their purchase.
On the first day of legalization, Illinois sold $3.2 million in legal marijuana.
All cannabis infused products are taxed at 20%.
Cannabis with THC over 35% is taxed at 25%. Under 35% THC is taxed at 10%.
Where does that tax money go?
The state tax dollars will go toward things like public education, safety campaigns, law enforcement training, and fixing the roads.
In Collinsville, the city is charging a 3% sales tax. They expect to bring in million that will go to fixing roads.
"If you qualify as a medical patient in Illinois, it dramatically reduces the amount of taxes you pay to about 1%, maybe a little more with city tax, but it makes a significant difference," Kathleen Olivastro with HCI Alternatives said.
A Chicago-based cannabis research firm believes Illinois will see $1.3 billion in salve over the next two years, rivaling Colorado.
