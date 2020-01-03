RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A customer was found asleep in a display bed at a Richmond Heights store.
Officers were called to an undisclosed store after employees found a person sleeping in a display bed. The person claimed they had been trying out mattresses the night before when they fell asleep and slept the entire night.
“That's honestly the best mattress endorsement we've ever heard,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post describing the incident.
Police have not released any additional information.
