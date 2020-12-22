NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An argument overnight at a north St. Louis Wendy’s left an employee wounded.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, a customer got into an argument with a male employee at the Wendy’s near Union and Natural Bridge. During the confrontation, the suspect shot the man twice in the lower back.
News 4 crews saw a bullet hole and shattered glass near the front door. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
According to Wendy's website, the location closed at 1 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.