NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An argument overnight at a north St. Louis Wendy’s left an employee wounded.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, a customer got into an argument with a male employee while in the drive-thru at the Wendy’s near Union and Natural Bridge.
Police said the man pulled to the front of the business where the 31-year-old employee tried to confront him.
As the employee tried to go back into the store, the customer shot him in his lower back and arm before taking off in a dark colored Nissan. News 4 crews saw a bullet hole and shattered glass near the front door.
The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
According to Wendy's website, the location closed at 1 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
