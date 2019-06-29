CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (CNN Wires) -- A server at a Clearwater Beach restaurant received nice pick me up after a very difficult week.
A customer at the Clear Sky Beachside Café on Mandalay Avenue dined in for a meal that was supposed to be a little under $60. However, to the server’s surprise, the customer left a $5,000 tip to go along with the bill.
The sizable tip came at a great time for the restaurant server, Ryan, who had recently put her dog down, according to Frenchy's & Clear Sky Corporate.
The restaurant did not release the customer’s name.
