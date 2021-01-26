VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A server at JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub received a surprise when customers left a $2,200 tip Monday.
The pizza place shared the receipt on Instagram of the $218.95 bill with the $2,200 tip.
"Covid sucks tip", the customers wrote on the receipt, along with "Best pizza + best service!"
The restaurant wrote in the caption, "So grateful for our loyal customers and being able to keep our doors open through these times. Thank you all! See you again soon!"
