CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Dierbergs customer accidentally shot themselves in the parking lot of the grocery store in St. Louis County, first responders said.
This happened at the Dierbergs at 11481 Olive Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.
A Creve Coeur fire marshall said they don’t believe the injury is life-threatening.
No other information on the shooting was released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.