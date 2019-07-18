ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Exchanging custody of a child lead to a shooting at a South City Jack in the Box Wednesday night.
According to police, a teen and man met with the 28-year-old suspect to exchange custody of a child around the age of 7 at the fast food restaurant in the 4200 block of S. Kingshighway just before 9 p.m. After the child was put into the vehicle, the suspect reportedly shot the victim.
After the shooting, the suspect drove away in a black SUV that was being driven by a 27-year-old man.
The 28-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. The 17-year-old who was with the shooting victim at the time was not injured.
The child was not believed to be injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
