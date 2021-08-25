ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some of the unsung heroes in school districts during the pandemic have been the custodians.
The Fort Zumwalt School District has about 200 custodians that cover more than 25 schools and office buildings. Director of Custodial Services DeWayne Adams told News 4 hiring and getting enough supplies like toilet paper and gloves was a problem last year, but right now they are not big issues.
"I think a lot of people forget about the night shift out here, the way I look at it is they do a lot of the work unseen. The day crew does lunch, answer calls, while the night shift is out here by themselves and clean the majority of schools,” he said.
Adams said a lot was learned during last school year, including always staying ahead of the game. Custodians in the district use a 360 machine once a week.
"What that does is basically take ionized mist that floats in the air and kills all bad germs that can cause COVID for instance,” he explained.
Adams also said there are sanitation stations in every classroom again this year as an extra line of defense against germs for teachers to have at their disposal.
