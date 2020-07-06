ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the increasing seven-day moving average of hospitalizations is a concerning trend.
The current seven-day moving average of hospitalizations at St. Louis area hospital is at 21, the highest it has been in five weeks. Task force head Dr. Alex Garza says the trend is more important than individual numbers regarding hospitalizations.
While he said the trend is concerning, he also said it is still manageable, for now.
"It's still manageable. However, and trend line is what concerns us. It's concerning if it's going to keep going up. We don't know sort of what's sitting out there in the community," he said.
Garza also said images of Fourth of July gatherings where people did not wear masks or socially distance is worrisome.
Garza also addressed the issue of testing delays, saying the big national labs are seeing a delay to due an increased demand for tests. For example, tests at Total Access Urgent Care are taking longer than a week to come back.
"With our national lab, Quest Diagnostics, labs are returning in 11-14 days, which is obviously frustrating. Our teams are doing everything in our power to deliver results more quickly. We recently partnered with a local lab that is turning around the vast majority of tests in 3-5 days with a few tests falling outside this window," said someone from Total Access Urgent Care.
However, Garza said COVID-19 tests for patients who are admitted to the hospital are done in-house, meaning the turnaround time is faster.
