Current Downtown CID is renewed, but some residents aren't happy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some downtown St. Louis property owners say an organization charged with helping to keep the area safe is not doing enough amid worries over shootings, drag racing and other crime.

In the early 2000s. downtown property owners agreed to pay for a Community Improvement District (CID), a non-profit dedicated to making downtown cleaner and safer. However, many say the current CID is not up to the task. A group called Citizens for a Safer Downtown says they do want the current CID renewed.

As expiration of Downtown CID approaches, some residents are ready to part ways A group of downtown St. Louis residents and property owners are challenging a special tax district designed to bring enhanced services and quality of life to those who live downtown.

"We don't think the CID's approach to security is effective or working. I don't think it's ever worked, in fact," said downtown property owner Les Sterman, who is also part of Citizens for a Greater Downtown. "It's a matter of growth. If downtown isn't growing and prosperous economically, the whole region suffers."

On Friday, the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to renew the CID for 10 more years. In order for that to happen, a majority of downtown property owners had to sign off. The CID claims they got enough signatures, but some property owners disagree.

"There are about 57 signatures in which people signed who we don't think had authority to sign, or at least didn't state their authority to sign," said Matt O'Leary with Citizens for a Greater Downtown.

O'Leary is also an attorney and believes there are property managers who signed in place of LLC holders, saying there is a discrepancy in the signatures. But the CID's director, Kelly McCrary, says the signatures are valid.

"We followed every step with integrity, we met with every property owner who signed, we had conversations with them, long conversations. and once we submitted our package to the city, the city went through their steps to verify those, and at this point, we've been informed we've substantially met the CID Act," she said.

For now, the CID renewal stands, but many residents say are not backing down from creating a new CID, which they say would better meet the needs of property owners and improve downtown for everyone. Some residents and property owners say they plan to appeal the signatures and dissolve the current CID renewal.