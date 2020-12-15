ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A non-profit group of former and current professional baseball players are traveling nationwide in an effort to support communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
Tuesday, they are coming through St. Louis.
The group is called The Players Alliance and St. Louis is one of their stops on the two-month 33-city mobile tour.
Tuesday the program is partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to help.
Foodbank officials say many families need the help, and the assistance is critical to helping the community.
"What we are seeing is at many of our distributions half to 70% are seeking food assistance for the first time. These are men and women who are maybe laid off in the beginning, or maybe had a little bit of savings but now that COVID-19 just keeps dragging on, they really need help especially over the holiday season," said St. Louis Area Foodbank President and CEO Meredith Knopp.
The Players Alliance will make two stops in St. Louis Tuesday.
The first stop will be at 2631 Gravois Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then they will be at 4631 Delmar Boulevard from 2:30-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.