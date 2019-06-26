SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Something is missing in downtown Sullivan and residents want to know why. The city is removing most of the trees on the sidewalk of two major streets.
"I was a little sad because I felt like it brought life to downtown," said Ashley West, co-owner of Willow Grace Boutique, a retail shop along Clark Street.
Just one week ago, trees lined Main Street and Clark Street as families gathered for the annual Meramec Community Fair parade.
But now, city crews are cutting down 20 trees along these sidewalks.
"I was just surprised they cut them all down," said Logan Bartle, who also works along Clark Street.
City administrator J.T. Hardy said the trees have been a growing problem for years.
"Sidewalks being un-level because of the root systems because they're very mature trees or because they may be rubbing against awnings," said Hardy, listing a couple of the problems the trees have caused.
Alan Mastin has owned properties in Sullivan for decades.
"I'm a tree lover, I love trees," he said.
But even Mastin said it was time for them to go, with roots growing under the sidewalk, pushing up against columns he installed along the sidewalk.
"If you see these two center ones, they've been pushed over," said Mastin.
Damage is evident at another one of his properties, too.
"There was a tree right here and the sap, you can see what it's done. This is really not an old awning," he said, pointing to a property along Main Street.
City leaders said a combination of multiple property owner requests, maintenance costs, and liability issues led them to clear out the trees.
"There have been several occurrences where people may have a trip and fall situation which may be due to an un-level sidewalk which the root system has caused and then our insurance company or litigation occurs and claims are paid out so it is a liability issue for the city," said Hardy.
"The trees were this size, already causing damage," added local alderman and business owner Tony Wessler. "Would someone wish they would be a year bigger and a year larger causing additional damage? At some point, something needed to be done and this was that."
While some citizens understand the reasons, they still aren't happy with the new look.
"A lot of people were upset on social media," said West.
"I don't think anyone at the city imagined there would be this much talk about it," said Hardy, adding that, all things considered, he still stands by the decision to remove the trees.
"The trees were a very good-looking thing. They were just a hazard and a danger. So now it’s up to everyone, city officials, alderman, and citizens to come up with a way to keep our downtown looking good and safe and cost effective, too," said Wessler.
Hardy said the space where the trees were will be replaced with brick pavers that match the sidewalk.
He said the city is considering providing some kind of planters where the trees were for business owners to decorate and help beautify downtown again. A few memorial plaques remained at the base of some trees, which Hardy said family members can get back by contacting the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.