JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A curfew has been lifted after it was put in place for parts of Jefferson City a day after an EF-3 tornado caused damage in the city.
The curfew was in effect 9:00 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday.
Many residents were working Saturday, trying to salvage what was left of their homes.
READ: 'It's like a bomb went off;' EF-3 tornado strikes Jefferson City leaving extensive damage behind
Police say those in essential services such as firefighters and paramedics were exempt.
The Jefferson City Police Chief may re-institute the curfew for future nights if he deems it to be appropriate, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.