JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A curfew has been put in place for part of Jefferson City, less than one day after an EF-3 tornado caused damage in the city.
The curfew is in effect from 9:00 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday. The affect area goes from Lafayette Street in the east to Madison Street on west. The northern boundary is the Missouri River and the southern boundary is the Stadium Boulevard.
Police say those in essential services such as firefighters and paramedics are exempt. Also, some who must travel through the affected area are exempt as long as they have the proper identification.
The Jefferson City Police Chief may re-institute the curfew for future nights if he deems it to be appropriate, police say.
