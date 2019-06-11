ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Launching Tuesday, Dierbergs will offer customers an option to get their groceries delivered or picked up at the store.
To utilize the pickup option, customers can build their shopping list using the Shipt app, who they partnered with for their Dierbergs Delivered Fresh program, and selecting their preferred store.
The store will have designated parking spaces for curbside pickup shoppers to come get their items.
Groceries are expecting to be bagged and loaded as soon as as an hour. In a press release, Dierbergs says customers can communicate with their Shipt employees in real-time every step of the way.
“Today’s lifestyles are very busy. It’s important that we give our customers easy, convenient and personalized ways to shop our stores,” said Andy Pauk, Dierbergs chief operating officer. “That means you can visit us in our stores; order online for delivery to your home, office, or even your kid’s soccer game; or now just pull up to our store and we’ll load up your groceries without you having to leave your car.”
New members will receive a 2-week free trial but an annual membership will cost $99.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.