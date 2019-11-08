ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Curbside Pickup is now available at 59 Schnucks stores.
“The expansion of Schnucks Curbside Pickup helps to simplify shopping for our customers and provides balance to their busy lifestyles since they can quickly order groceries from their tablet, smartphone, or desktop and have the order delivered directly to their vehicle,” said Schnucks Chief Business Development and Transformation Officer Ryan Cuba. “We know that many of our customers are always on the go and this is one more way that Schnucks is working to simply shopping.”
Those interested in Curbside Pickup should visit Schnucksdelivers.com, select the “pickup” option and select a time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. When a customer arrives for pickup, the items will be delivered to the customer’s vehicle by a Schnucks teammate.
Curbside Pickup is a partnership with Instacart and processing fees are waived for Schnucks Delivers Express Members and cost $1.99 for nonmembers with orders of $35 or more. For orders of $10-$34.99 there is a $3.99 processing fee.
Below is a list of Schnucks stores offering Curbside Pickup:
- 942 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington, Mo. 63640*
- 2811 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002
- 15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Mo. 63011*
- 2511 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, Mo. 63017*
- 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, Mo. 63144*
- 501 Beltline Road, Collinsville, Ill. 62234
- 1000 Columbia Centre, Columbia, Ill. 62236*
- 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025
- 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, Ill. 62226
- 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, Mo. 63010
- 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Mo. 63044
- 141 Hilltown Village, Chesterfield, Mo. 63017
- 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, Mo. 63304
- 12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141
- 3029 Highway K, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368
- 12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131
- 245 East 5th Street, Eureka, Mo. 63025
- 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026
- 1181 Gannon Plaza, Festus, Mo. 63028*
- 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. 63033
- 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, Mo. 63136
- 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122
- 101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367
- 2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, Mo. 63043*
- 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway, O’Fallon, Mo. 63366
- 9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, Mo. 63114
- 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117
- 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63303
- 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63108
- 5434 Southfield Center, St. Louis, Mo. 63123*
- 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128
- 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139
- 5519 Oakville Shopping Center, St. Louis, Mo. 63129*
- 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Mo. 63017
- 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway, Warrenton, Mo. 63383*
- 2073 Washington Crossing, Washington, Mo. 63090*
- 1960 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Mo. 63385*
- 8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119
- 16580 Manchester Road, Wildwood, Mo. 63040*
*Denotes new stores now offering Curbside Pickup.
