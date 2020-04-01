ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the stay-at-home order remains in effect, many St. Louisians are looking for entertainment while their stuck at home.
Well today might be your lucky day! Ezra Brooks Bourbon is teaming up with country singer Matt Stillwell to bring a "curbside concerts" to several neighborhoods in St. Louis.
The curbside concerts, which are apart of the Stay Home STL Tour, will be hitting neighborhoods like Brentwood, Kirkwood, University City, Dogtown and much more.
A full list of "tour locations" will be posted on Ezra Brook's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
