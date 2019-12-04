ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s the end of an era as Wednesday night was the last night for the Culpeppers in the Central West End.
A worker at the restaurant said they had been told Wednesday would be their last day.
The restaurant has stood at the corner of Euclid and Maryland since 1935.
Their location in St. Charles is still open.
Last year, Coffee Cartel closed its doors after 22 years in business in the CWE citing a dramatic decrease in sales. They were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
On Monday, Brennan's announced it was closing its CWE location of 17 years and look for a new spot in the area.
