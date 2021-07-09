CHICAGO (KMOV.com) — From the moment Paul Goldschmidt flew out to a fan down the right field line, we should have known: We were in store for another classic weekend at Wrigley.
Something about this ballpark seems to invite the unusual. The adage goes that no lead is ever safe at Wrigley, but the zany occurrences of the first inning Friday afternoon presented the Cubs with an advantage they would never relinquish as Chicago went on to beat the Cardinals 10-5.
If that first inning was any indication of what’s in store for the remainder of the series between the Cardinals and Cubs, buckle up, because things are going to be weird all weekend.
With Dylan Carlson aboard following a base hit to lead off the game, Paul Goldschmidt sliced a fly ball toward the right field foul line. The dimensions of the stands at Wrigley Field can make for some interesting angles on such plays, but five-time Gold Glover Jason Heyward was doing a decent job tracking the baseball as he approached the side wall that juts out mere inches from fair territory.
The wall is so close to the field, in fact, that it’s possible the fan who stretched his glove across the boundary to make the catch over Heyward’s head actually took an extra-base hit away from the Cardinals on the play. That’s because the umpiring crew ruled Goldschmidt out due to fan interference, despite that ensuing replays didn’t seem to definitively show how the play would have unfolded without the influence of the fan.
The batted ball was tailing slightly toward the stands; it’s not impossible the ball would have struck the side wall in foul territory rather than landing inside the white painted foul line. But it also might have made contact with Heyward’s body while in fair territory—without landing in his glove. Though there certainly was a chance Heyward would have caught the ball, replay showed him turning his head from the ball at the moment the catch was made.
Jason Heyward wanted to make the play; a fan did instead. Goldy's out anyway. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/n9a718o3i8— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 9, 2021
Ultimately, a number of scenarios could have played out to improve the Cardinals’ odds of jumping on the board first in the game. Instead, the out call was confirmed after video review. Then, the Cardinals didn’t benefit when Nico Hoerner misplayed a Nolan Arenado pop-up in the next at-bat. Though he whiffed on the initial catch, Hoerner calmly regained his composure to record the force out on Carlson at second to put a pin in a potential rally.
In the bottom of the inning, the steady breeze streaming in from Lake Michigan played into the favor of the home team. Tyler O’Neill stopped short of a dive attempt on a fly ball in shallow left field after the wind helped push the fly ball out of his reach. Another hit loaded the bases for Chicago before a game-altering moment occurred in shallow right field.
With two outs in the inning, Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson lofted a sinking line drive in front of a hard-charging Carlson. It seemed for a fleeting moment as though the Cardinals rookie right fielder had executed the do-or-die snag to end the turbulent first inning the way it began—with a scoreless tie. But as Carlson’s glove made contact with the ground, he couldn’t secure the catch. The ball popped free to clear the bases and give the Cubs a 3-0 lead.
A soft liner to shallow right field—knocked shallower by the steady wind blowing in—showed the capacity to change the course of the game by a matter of inches. That’s Wrigley, for you.
"It seems like, when you're going well, those balls stay in the glove," Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc said. "When you're kind of struggling, stuff like that happens."
For a spell, the Cardinals looked intent upon battling back into the affair as they successfully employed an aggressive approach against Kyle Hendricks in the third. After Carlson bunted against the shift for a one-out single, three of the next four batters notched base hits early in counts to plate a pair of runs for St. Louis. Hendricks entered the day with a 2.82 ERA against the Cardinals in his career, but the Cardinals were working to establish an effective blueprint against him.
Their uprising against Hendricks’ mastery was short-lived, however, as St. Louis’ 31-year-old nemesis scattered just three more base runners over the rest of his 6.1 innings to earn the win.
The Cardinals starter, LeBlanc, lasted just three innings; with LeBlanc at 65 pitches, Mike Shildt deployed a pinch-hitter in his place in the top of the fourth. That brought upon the first opportunity for the newest Cardinal pitcher. Luis Garcia was signed Friday and had been touted as a strike-thrower who could help the Cardinals curb their league-worst totals for walks and hit batters. Naturally, he proceeded to hit the first batter he faced in the head with a 98-mph heater. Willson Contreras popped up immediately and walked slowly down to first base, but the moment added another layer of tension to the proceedings.
By the time the seventh inning was through, however, every bit of tension had been squeezed out of the contest thanks to a pair of loud swings by Chicago hitters.
With the bases loaded and one out in the inning, Cubs slugger Kris Bryant emerged as a pinch-hitter and walloped the only pitch he saw on the entire day into the left-center field gap for the Cubs’ second three-run double of the game. Former Cardinal Patrick Wisdom added a cherry on top of the sudden regression from competitive game to blowout when he became the first and only batter to beat the wind on Friday, launching a 384-foot exclamation point against his former club.
With the game out of hand, the Cardinals tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a pinch-hit home run by Paul DeJong. The damage, of course, had been done.
After entering the day tied with the Cubs for third in the NL Central standings, the Cardinals fell back into fourth place as the end to a frustrating first half of their season draws near.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.