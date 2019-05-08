FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2004, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Doug Glanville follows through on an RBI triple hit off San Diego Padres pitcher Adam Eaton during the third inning in San Diego. The Chicago Cubs say they're investigating a fan using what appeared to be an offensive hand gesture associated with racism behind Glanville, now a television reporter, who was on the air for NBC Sports Chicago. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)