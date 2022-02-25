Crystal City firefighter deployed to Europe amid Russian invasion into Ukraine

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- "If you don't hear from me, we've been deployed, and I love you.”
That is one of the last things Crystal City resident Devin said to his mother and father before being deployed to Europe amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“It was the beginning of the month, and then his wife called and let us know that she had dropped him off, and he was going to be getting deployed," said Patrick, Devin’s father.
21-year-old Devin is both a volunteer firefighter in Crystal City with his father and has served in the army for the last three years. His first deployment was in Afghanistan.
"He enjoys helping people and doing what he can do,” said Kim, Devin’s mother.
For this story, Kim and Patrick asked News 4 not to use their last name because of his son’s latest deployment abroad in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I think they knew it was coming, it was just getting everybody where they needed to be in the timeline they had,” said Kim. "We were just told Europe, it’s all we were told and Europe’s a big country, so we don't know."
This week, the White House announced no U.S. troops will be sent to Ukraine to take part in the conflict, but thousands have been ordered to go to countries that are NATO allies in eastern Europe.
"That's the biggest thing, is not knowing what's going on,” said Patrick. “We don't know what he's going to be doing. Is it going to be a war involving us? Or are we just over there to help? Are we trying to get the Americans out of Ukraine? We really don't know."
Kim and Patrick say what little information they may know about their son's deployment they cannot share, though Kim does express concern for her son’s safe return home.
"Of course, I mean even on the fire department, you've always got that deep down in your stomach,” she said.
In the midst of this uncertainty over what role he will play in Europe, Devin’s family said they have gotten so much support from their community.
"I've been getting messages and phone calls about if they can send care packages,” said Patrick. “I told them at this time, we don't know where he's at, he [doesn’t] even have an address."
"Just say prayers for everybody involved. All of our troops. All the citizens of Ukraine and the people involved in this,” said Kim.
