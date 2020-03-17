CHARLESTON, S.C. (KMOV.com/CBS) -- About 2,000 passengers are back in the U.S. after getting off a Carnival cruise ship but passengers said they weren’t properly screened before getting off the ship.
The ship docked in Charleston, South Carolina Monday.
Health officials had asked that all passengers get their temperature taken before getting off but passengers said that didn't happen.
Carnival said nobody on board had flu-like symptoms but after multiple cruise ships had the coronavirus spread rapidly on board, many are unhappy with the lack of precaution.
People on board said they had lots of sanitizer and that crew members constantly wiped down areas. Here’s what one passenger, Gwen Hamilton, had to say about not being screened.
“We had simple things to do like gargle with salt water and all that stuff on the boat,” Hamilton said. “Just follow directions, everything was cleaned on the boat. They had everything sanitized.”
Several major cruise lines have halted operations out of A.S. ports because of coronavirus concerns.
