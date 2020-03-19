ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At midnight Friday, bars and restaurants will close to dine-in customers in the St. Louis Metro area.
On Tuesday, officials made the announcement that restaurants and bars would only be allowed to conduct carry-out or take-out business. The order applies to the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County and Jefferson County.
The closure means some employees are being laid off, while others are waiting to see what the future brings.
For the first time in 107 years, Crown Candy will close its doors of the iconic restaurant and will turn to the internet to fill orders ahead of the Easter holiday.
Other small businesses are in the same boat hoping to come out on the other side still in business.
The Courtesy Diner said they’ve seen normal business drop. And on Thursday, customers and staff said goodbye to each other anxious about what comes next.
“It’s scary,” waitress Christina Teal said. “I work two jobs, both are in food service.”
Teal said the diner plans to continue its takeout business but if the owner is unable to break even the diner will close for the time being.
"A lot of people don't tip on carry outs and that is the biggest fear," Teal said. If that happens, Teal believes she’ll have to file for unemployment and hope to get approved.
Regular customers who've made the diner part of their morning routines said they're bummed to see it close down.
"I think we can manage to make some cereal for a while or make our own eggs but it is going to be a change because we organize our day here,” Scott Schuetee said.
Across town in Old North St. Louis, Crown Candy Kitchen owner Andy Karandzieff is closing his doors to dine-in customers ahead of his busy season, Easter.
"We're in uncharted waters, we're going to figure out and my goal right now is to keep as many of my employees working as we can,” Karandzieff said.
The iconic shop is trading in its booths for boxes with dozens of orders being shipped out every day. Customers can also come to the door to place carry-out orders.
“We're going to get it done, we're going to take care of our employees, take care of our customers and when this is all said and done we're still going to be here,” Karandzieff said.
On Thursday, people were in line out the door awaiting their carry-out orders at Crown Candy Kitchen.
Jefferson County's order stated the closures will last 15 days. Other counties have not specified how long the closures will last, but will reassess and consult with public health officials at the end of March.
