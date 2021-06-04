ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis staple will appear on Restaurant Recovery, a show on The Cooking Channel profiling and giving financial help to restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crown Candy Kitchen is one 10 businesses chosen in 10 markets to receive a visit from Raising Cane's Founder Todd Graves and receive $100,000 to help fuel their recovery.
The episode will air on June 4 at 7 p.m. CT.
The 107-year-old candy shop and diner is owned and operated by Andy and Sherri Karandzieff and has been in the family for three generations. The pandemic severely hurt their biggest sales generator in Easter candy, and the couple haven’t paid themselves throughout the pandemic and are using their personal savings to keep their staff employed.
