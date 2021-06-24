ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis tradition, Crown Candy Kitchen, has been recognized for its ice cream.
Their ice cream was named the “Best Ice Cream in Missouri” by Food & Wine Magazine (which is published by KMOV’s parent company, Meredith Corporation) and covers all 50 states.
They called the iconic Old North St. Louis kitchen, “A Norman Rockwell-level bit of Americana and a quick trip away from modern day life to some kind of fantasy land where they’re still mixing batches of ice cream in the antique copper kettle.”
According to Crown Candy’s menu, their ice cream is “homemade, rich and creamy, but not too sweet! It’s 14% butterfat with flavorings blended here in the shop in an antique copper candy kettle.”
In Illinois, Food & Wine’s pick is Lagomarcino’s in Moline. To see the full list, click here.
