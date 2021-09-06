NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The owner of Crown Candy Kitchen says a staffing shortage could force the restaurant to cut back its hours of operation.
Owner Andy Karandzieff says he is several employees short, similar to what other restaurants are currently facing. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that came with it, Karandzieff says business boomed. Online orders exploded over the last 1.5 years, but without the proper staffing, he says it has been hard to keep up.
Nationwide, enhanced unemployment benefits came to an end Monday, although benefits in Missouri ended in June. Karandzieff told News 4 he believes the enhanced benefits are not the main reason behind staffing shortages.
"I don't think it's the money that's the factor for people anymore. I think people have had a chance to say, 'I wanna live my life differently. I don't wanna be stressed out or I don't wanna be overworked, or I wanna do something I love,' and that's okay. If people are making their choices on what's best for them that's okay, but as restaurant people and industry people we just have to learn to adapt, adjust and figure it out," he said.
Karandzieff says he is increasing pay for employees, is adding more time off and quarterly bonuses.
