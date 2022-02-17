Crown Candy Kitchen burglarized Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a break-in at Crown Candy Kitchen.
The North City staple since 1913 was burglarized around 6:30 a.m. Thursday while an employee was in an office, according to St. Louis police. The suspect reportedly stole $10 in miscellaneous currency and cash from the register.
The employee was not notified of the burglary until someone else arrived for work. In addition to the theft, the owner said the store was damaged.
