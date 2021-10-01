ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The first weekend of October will bring crowds to the downtown St. Louis area.
Q in the Lou
One big event returning this year after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is Q in the Lou. People will have a chance to sample barbeque from award-winning pit masters from across the country, enjoy a cold brew, as well as music and the chance to win a few prizes.
The event is free, but people will have to purchase food and drinks. John Matthews from Pappy's Smokehouse said they are glad to be back this year. They estimate a big turnout and said there will be 20,000 pounds of meat cooked this weekend.
"We're expecting between 30,000 and 40,000 people, in combination with the Chicago Cubs in town. We should have a great crowd down here for the weekend," said Matthews, Co-Founder of Pappy's.
Q in the Lou runs Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Best of Missouri Market
Another event returning this year is the Best of Missouri Market at the Missouri Botanical Garden. This year, more than 80 vendors are offering handcrafted items, and locally produced food, wine and beer. There will also be live music and activities for kids, including live animals. It opens at noon Friday. People can are being advised to purchase tickets online because there is limited capacity.
"We're trying to keep the crowds down a bit as part of observing COVID precautions, and as far as masking and other COVID precautions, we'll have sanitary stations arounds. We do ask that you were your mask indoors. It's not required, but recommended outside," said Kristina DeYoung, Digital Media Specialist for the Market.
The Best of Missouri Market starts Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Schlafly Art Outside Festival
Finally, art lovers get to welcome back a popular festival as well. The Schlafly's Art Outside Festival starts Friday too. It is hosted at the Bottleworks location in Maplewood. The festival aims to raise awareness and appreciation for art and music created in our community. Every year, 60 artists are featured specializing in everything from photography, to woodwork, and jewelry.
The Schlafly Art Outside Festival starts Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
