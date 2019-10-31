NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County officials will not re-install a crosswalk at the location where a 4-year-old was hit by a car and killed on October 4.
Tavaras Chisolm and his baby sister were in a stroller being pushed by their mother near the intersection of Chambers and Clairmont when they were hit by a 2016 black Nissan Altima. The mother had just picked up Tavares and his sister from the nearby Rising Star daycare center and was crossing the street to catch a bus when the accident happened. Tavaras was killed.
READ: Daycare to pay for funeral of 4-year-old in stroller killed in North County hit-and-run
Demetrius Cole, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in connection with the crash. Authorities allege he was driving without lights on at a high rate of speed.
News 4 discovered there used to be a crosswalk at the intersection, but it was removed in September. St. Louis County says it was installed nearly 50 years ago for an elementary school that has since closed. The county says the crosswalk was removed because few pedestrians cross at the intersection.
A study commissioned by St. Louis County shows eight people used the crosswalk in an hour. County officials say a crosswalk would be justified if 93 pedestrians cross in the same time span, something based on national standards.
County officials say there is no law that mandates where a crosswalk has to be installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.