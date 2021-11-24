ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Maribeth Powell and her sister were on a trip from Hickory, North Carolina to Denver, when they stopped in St. Louis on Nov. 9. They wanted to do some shopping at the Cardinals team store at Busch Stadium.
"I just wanted to go to the fan store at the stadium, pick up some souvenirs, Christmas items," Powell said.
When the women came out 25 minutes later, their 2017 Honda Pilot was gone. Powell said she was in a panic.
"And all of a sudden it was kind of like, 'oh my gosh, we have no vehicle. We have no personal possessions,'" she said.
Powell said most concerning was the fact that the thief had also stolen the medication that keeps her alive. She's a heart transplant recipient and all of her anti-rejection medicine that she takes was in the car. After hours on the phone to her doctors and her insurance company she was able to get a 2-day supply.
The sisters rented a car and left for home the next morning but before they could reach Hickory, the St. Louis Police Department called to say her car had been recovered. When Powell made it back to St. Louis to get her car, she found it full of evidence that the thieves had been on a crime spree.
"We found the possessions of at least six people that we know of," she said.
Powell said there were stolen wallets and purses in her car, as well as multiple sets of car keys. She said she was able to determine the name of the owner of keys to a Buick and returned them to the owner. Most of the stolen items were packed up and shipped to police back in St. Louis.
On Nov. 18, police arrested 19-year old Eugene Jamison in the theft. He's been charged with vehicle theft, theft and three counts of property damage. Police believe he's one of four possible suspects responsible for other recent car thefts and car break-ins.
Police in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, along with the FBI, recently announced more manpower would be devoted to the growing problem of car break-ins and car thefts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.