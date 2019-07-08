ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Two were hospitalized Sunday night after a shooting outside of the St. Louis Art Museum.
Officers arrived at the 1 Fine Arts Drive just before 11 p.m. Once they arrived, police learned that a man was shot in the back and a woman was shot in the face following a fight they had.
Both victims were listed as critical but stable.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
