ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and two other people were hit by bullet fragments at a popular wine bar in south St. Louis City Saturday night.
Police said the male victim was shot in the neck around 9:48 p.m. inside Sasha's Wine Bar at 4069 Shaw Blvd. in the Shaw neighborhood.
Police found him breathing, but not conscious. He's in his 30s.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Another two victims, a man and a woman, were hit by bullet fragments.
This comes after a quadruple shooting left one man dead Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.