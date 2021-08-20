ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in north St. Louis due to an accident that critically injured one person.
The lanes were closed at Adelaide following a crash just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The view from the MoDOT camera showed a car that was on its roof underneath a bridge.
St. Louis Fire Department officials said one person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
It is not known when the lanes will reopen. No other information has been released. This story will be updated as details develop.
