ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least one person was critically injured in a fiery crash in west St. Louis.
The accident happened as a vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic on Skinker, near Page, and struck a box truck.
Fire crews tell News 4 one person was transported in critical condition. Accident investigators had the scene roped off and traffic was diverted around the area.
The accident happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. No other information was made immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.