GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Critical bridge deck repairs will hamper traffic on the Chain of Rocks Bridge Thursday.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews will close a right lane of the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.
Drivers in the area should allow for extra time or seek an alternate route while the roadwork is underway
