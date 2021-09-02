From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, IDOT will close a right lane of I-270 EB on the bridge over the Mississippi River.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Critical bridge deck repairs will hamper traffic on the Chain of Rocks Bridge Thursday.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews will close a right lane of the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

Drivers in the area should allow for extra time or seek an alternate route while the roadwork is underway

