ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In March, Nikki Walley was getting ready for her fourth month of chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer when everything changed.
“The world shut down and I couldn’t take my family with me to my infusions,” Walley said. For months, the 37-year-old finished her treatment alone.
It’s just one of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer patients. For Katie Manga, the executive director of Gateway to Hope, the biggest concern is the thousands who don’t know they’re cancer patients.
“What we’re experiencing is this crisis within a crisis, where women have had to delay their screenings, especially when things were shut down early. We think there are 40,000 undiagnosed cases of breast cancer in the United States right now simply because of COVID. That could erase 30 years of progress in breast cancer treatments,” said Manga.
Gateway to Hope helps patients like Walley navigate the financial and emotional strain of treatment.
“40% of breast cancer patients end their treatment in some kind of debt,” explained Manga.
For Walley, Gateway to Hope helped with bills when she was off work for six weeks following her mastectomy this August. The mother of two is beginning radiation this week and is hopeful if all goes well, she will be complete with treatment by Thanksgiving.
She was diagnosed last December after noticing a lump while breastfeeding. Navigating motherhood, working from home, cancer and COVID-19 have taken a toll, but Walley says she is thankful for her support system and for Gateway to Hope.
“COVID has just really impacted everybody," Walley said. "The entire country, the world, its just been readjusting and learning to do things in a different way and this was the year I had cancer as well, so it made it a little bit harder.”
Gateway to Hope helps around 400 families in Missouri and Southern Illinois each year. October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but it’s vital to take action all year long. From monthly self-breast exams to annual screenings, it’s important to stay on top of preventative measures. Hospitals like SSM Health are urging women to reschedule those appointments saying they are doing everything from requiring masks, to spacing out appointments to keep patients safe.
To help with her bills, Walley created a GoFundMe account.
Click here to learn more about Gateway to Hope and how you can help the organization.
