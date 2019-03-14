NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Crisis Nursery is celebrating the expansion of its outreach center on Thursday.
The CEO says the expansion has been a long time coming. The new center on north Grand in in North City is a place where leadership says Crisis Nursery can make a real difference.
"Having been in the north St. Louis area for 13 years, we have seen a lot here. We have seen the struggles we have seen the violence, we've seen the homicides the murders the gangs. It impacts our families and when it impacts them, it impacts us,” said St. Louis Crisis Nursery CEO Diane Mueller.
Mueller says the new center will aloe Crisis Nursery to bring more services to a much needed area, services such as parenting groups, legal services and a food pantry
