ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Crisis Negotiators are in South City for a "fluid situation," according to St. Louis police.
Officers said traffic is restricted in the area of Bates/Virginia and Bates/Bellerive during the investigation.
Authorities said there is no imminent threat to the community because the “subject is contained.”
Other information regarding the situation has not been released, but News 4 has a crew headed to the area and will update this as information develops.
