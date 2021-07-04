ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Employees working at the West County Center said they’ve noticed an increase in security following a deadly shooting inside the mall over the Fourth of July weekend.

Madison Martin is an assistant manager at Maurice’s and noticed shoppers running toward the exits around 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Martin is studying criminology at UMSL and said she knew instantly something wasn’t right.

“I just remembered my training from the store and then from high school we did those active shooter trainings,” Martin said. “I told everybody in the store there’s something going on out there. 'I don’t know what it is but I got to lock the doors, if you want to go out you can but I have to lock the doors.'”

Martin, along with customers and colleagues, sheltered in the back of the store for over an hour. Outside of the store, dozens of police officers were searching for a shooter.

“That made me think 'ok we need get even further back,'” Martin said. “So I pushed us back into a room, within our back room and we pushed the table against the door.”

According to the Major Case Squad, 21-year-old Jason Hill is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Following an overnight manhunt, investigators said Hill turned himself in to the Des Peres Police Department early Sunday morning. Police said he got into a brief argument with 20-year-old Malachi Maclin Saturday evening inside the mall at the Champs store. Officers said Hill shot and killed Malachi, then ran.

Officer Scott Stephens with the Major Case Squad said two guns were recovered and different shell casings indicate shots may have been fired by the suspect and the victim. According to the mall’s Code of Conduct, shoppers are not allowed to have weapons inside the mall.

“These types of events have a rippling effect on the people that were there and the community as a whole and general so it could have been a lot worse but also sad for families involved,” Stephens said.

The Major Case Squad is calling the shooting an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public. Investigators are still uncovering if the two men knew each other and what they were fighting about. Employees inside the mall said they’ve noticed more security following the shooting and they hope it stays that way.

“I learned from the textbooks and I didn’t really expect it to translate so quickly into real life,” Martin said.

Investigators said Hill was not charged with first-degree murder because they don’t believe the shooting was pre-meditated. As the investigation continues, charges can be amended. The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 or the Des Peres Police Department at 314-835-6200.