ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Human remains were found by a man hiking in a South County quarry Thursday.
St. Louis County police told News 4 a woman's remains were found in the Ruprecht Quarry on Paule Road before 1 p.m.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371- TIPS.
